By Jennifer Okundia

An excited Peter Okoye a.k.a Mr P and wife Lola Omotayo took to social media to celebrate as their second child Aliona, turned 8 today.

The couple who got married in 2013, have two children, Cameron and Aliona. Mr P who is a talented Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer, penned the words:

“You are my pride and joy dear Daughter and there is nothing more important to me than you! HAPPY 8th BRITHDAY Aliona Amarachi Okoye 🥳🎂🥳🎂🎉🎊🎈🎁🪅🎁🎈🥳🍾🎊🎉🥳🍾 @theokoyes #jan22nd #MaddamKofo

My only Girlfriend who has my Mumu Button🤣😂”

Lola also wrote:

Today my heart smiles because it is our daughter Aliona’s 8th Birthday. Happy Birthday my precious baby. We love you so much. You are an incredible blessing in our life. May God Almighty perfect all that concerns you. Have a super amazing day our madam kofo! Love you to the moon and back. 🙌🏼🎂🎂🎉🎉🥳🥳❤❤❤🎉🥳🥳👸👸💃💃💃🌹🌹🌹🌸🌸🌸💐💐🍭🍭🍬🍰🧃🧃☀️☀️🎁🎁 #birthdaygirl #alionaokoye #jan22nd #cameronslittlesister #blessed #mybaby #theokoyes #bosslady