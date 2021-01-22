By Abankula

Is Osogbo, the capital of the State of Osun the headquarters of Yahoo Yahoo Boys outside of Lagos?

The question arose as operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested 11 new suspects early today.

The suspects were apprehended in their hideouts following a tip off.

The operatives also impounded 12 cars, among which were three Toyota Highlander SUVs, one Mercedes Benz GLK 350 SUV, One Acura SUV, two Honda Crosstour, two Toyota Venza and three other Toyota brands.

Also recovered were phones, laptops and other devices.

The suspects, who claimed to be students, artisans, farmers and businessmen, are being interrogation to ascertain their level of involvement in the alleged crime.

The fresh arrests ballooned the number of internet crime suspects arrested in the state to 132.

On 20 June 2019, the EFCC arrested 27 suspects, among whom were four ladies suspected to be their girlfriends.

The arrests followed weeks of surveillance.

Four months after, EFCC operatives arrested 94 suspects in a raid at the city’s nightclub notorious for hosting parties for suspected internet fraudsters.

The EFCC operatives also confiscated 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.

Popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’, the nightclub is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway of the Osun State capital.