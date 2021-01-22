By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1 has appealed to the Nigerian Police Force to resume full operation nationwide.

He said the impasse created by the EndSARS protest has lessened the effectiveness of the Nigerian Police.

Oluwo made the call in his palace on Friday while receiving the newly deployed Commissioner of Police for Osun State, CP Olawale Olokode.

He stated the police force cannot be cowed to prevent anarchy. He attributed the proliferation of crime rates such as banditry, kidnapping, and ritual killings to the impasse of theEndSARS protests that recently engulfed the nation.

Oluwo, while appreciating the Nigerian Police Force for their tenacity despite the nationwide protests, tasked the federal government to ensure more funding.

He enjoined Nigerians to motivate the Nigerian Police Force through support and cooperation to curb crimes and crime rates in Nigeria.

“The authorities of the Nigerian Police Force cannot be cowed to prevent anarchy. The impasse created by the Endsars protest should not be allowed to jeopardize effective security. I want to appeal to the force to resume full operation to curb crimes and crime rates in Nigeria. Many criminals are taking advantage of the impasse to perpetrate crimes”

A statement released shortly after the visit by the Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “I’m always ready to work and complement the efforts of the Nigerian Police. Crime and criminality is my enemies”

“I want to commend the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria led by President Muhammed Buhari for approving promotion for the officials of the Nigerian Police as I further charge them for more funding”

In his reaction, the CP Olawale Olokode appreciated the support of Oluwo for the police, saying he has been briefed by the Area Commander and the DPO, of the facilitation and subsequent rehabilitation of the area command, the patrol can donated etc.

He canvassed further synergy as he urged citizens to help with security information to curtail crimes in the state.

Joined Iwo Princes and Chiefs to receive the CP were the Onisara of Feesu, HRM Oba Moshood Oparonke, Oloja of Agberire, HRM Sunday Alajide and the Onisaji Of Oke Isaji, HRM Oba Alade Sabitu Akinade