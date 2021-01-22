The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC has disclosed the launch of N900 million e-ticketing platform.

According to the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, the e-ticketing platform was another milestone for the NRC, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, and the federal government.

The Minister stated this while speaking at the launch of the e-ticketing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Amaechi: “This project which is a Public-Private Partnership is a product of over three years of rigorous procurement process and due diligence involving the NRC, NITDA and finally obtaining approval from the Federal Executive Council.

“Today marks the beginning of the automation of ticket sales in all our major stations on the Abuja Kaduna train service. This is a total package that also includes access control which will be deployed subsequently.

“It is my believe that deploying the secured ticketing solution is in line with world best practice, and will enhance efficiency, save time and promote accountability while also reducing leakages and promoting economic growth.”