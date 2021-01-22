Jumia, Africa’s leading eCommerce platform, in partnership with Redington Gulf, has made available in Nigeria, Fitbit, the global brand in wearable technology.

Fitbit devices and services help people lead healthier, more active lives and this has never been more important than it is today.

By empowering users with data, inspiration and guidance, Fitbit is helping them reach their physical and mental health, and fitness goals.

Its innovative products are sold at a wide range of accessible price points in nearly 39,000 retail stores across more than 100 countries worldwide.

“We are seeing increased consumer demand for wearable technology on our platform, and bringing Fitbit products to our customers in Nigeria is an important step for us to address this demand and help Fitbit expand its reach across the country.

“Jumia delivers a seamless online shopping experience for consumers and from our platform with a dedicated official store on Jumia,” said Sandeep Narayanan, Head of Consumer Electronics, Jumia Group.

Fitbit supports healthier living

Fitbit is committed to inspiring those who want to lead a healthier and more active life through its range of innovative smartwatches and trackers that are compatible with most Android and iOS platforms, including Fitbit Versa 3, Fitbit Versa 2, Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Inspire 2 and Fitbit Ace 2 (see www.fitbit.com/devices for more information).

Fitbit gives users a deeper understanding of their health with smart features such as 24/7 heart rate tracking, on-device sleep tools to help optimize your sleep, Active Zone Minutes to make the most out of workouts and help manage stress with guided breathing programmes.

Users in Nigeria can also benefit from purchasing a membership to Fitbit Premium, which when paired with any Fitbit device, your Fitbit experience through a deeper analysis of your data and more personalized insights that connect the dots across your activity, sleep and heart rate while offering hundreds of workouts, motivating games and challenges.

Users new to Fitbit Premium can benefit from the 90-day free trial through the Fitbit App.

Fitbit Health Solutions will also be offering corporate product discounts to local businesses through Fitbit’s distributor, Redington Gulf.