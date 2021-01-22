By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, known as Sunday Igboho surfaced at Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday, insisting that Fulani herdsmen must leave the area.

Igboho had last week issued one week ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen to vacate the area after the killing of Dr. Aborode.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum on Thursday, Igboho stormed Ibarapa on Friday where he was welcomed by thousands of supporters.

A video surfaced on Twitter where he was addressing a huge crowd who cheered him as he insisted that Fulani herdsmen must leave the land.

” What is happening will not be limited to this place, we will drive out Fulani from entire Yorubaland. They want to be killing us. We will not accept this,” he was quoted as saying.

Tension is already brewing in Igangan, Ibarapa as the ultimatum expired on Thursday and with the surfacing of Igboho in the area on Friday.

Sunday Igboho addressing crowd in Ibarapa, Oyo state today. Calling on the Fulani herdsmen to leave. pic.twitter.com/ws29Ed5zEO — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 22, 2021