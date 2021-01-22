Doyin Okupe, a former presidential aide, said he was aware of his son’s sexuality but never supported it.

Doyin made this known after his son Bolu recently confirmed that he is gay via his Instagram handle.

In the picture posted, Bolu was captured holding the rainbow flag, bare-chested, and rainbow shorts.

He captions it “Yes I’m gay AF” which means that in fact, he is very gay.

However, Doyin Okupe believes Bolu is experiencing a “major spiritual challenge.”

In a statement released, Doyin Okupe noted that: “He (Bolu) is my son. I gave him the name MOBA OLUWA RIN, ( I WALKED WITH GOD) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ. I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now. He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ ( an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith. For me, I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehova who I serve day and night.

“For it is written:Behold, the hand of the Lord is not shortened that it cannot save, neither is His ear dead that he cannot hear.Isaiah 59 vs 1.”

Meanwhile, Bolu Okupe currently resides in France where the law allows him to experiment with his sexuality.

He graduated in 2015 from the University of Manchester, UK.

Bolu is also a holder of a Masters of Science in International Management from NEOMA Business School, France.

Doyin Okupe, a physician and politician, was the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was a Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan.