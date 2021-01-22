Reality television star, 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos and brand influencer Dorathy Bachor, took to her timeline to showcase her skincare routine.

The Big Brother Naija former housemate promoted a skincare brand named Foreo, which has a facial cleansing and massaging device.

She shared a visual of her using the products, and wrote the caption “I have to share with you my latest find in skincare. I started using this facial cleansing and massaging device from @foreo couple of months ago, and I’m so excited about it.

“It’s called LUNA 2. I use it mostly for cleansing my face. The best way I can describe it, it gives my face a fresh feel, like my skin is breathing again. And the face feels very clean. I’ve also noticed that my skin looks more even and glowy. It’s a great addition to my skincare routine. Sometimes, I will also use it to massage my face because it makes me feel so relaxed. 😌💆

#luna2byforeo #luna2 #foreo”