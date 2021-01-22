By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

American stand-up comedian, David Khari Webber Chappelle has joined the list of top American celebrities to test positive for COVID-19 virus.

Chappelle performed the first of a planned five shows on Wednesday night at the Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater and was scheduled to perform subsequent sets on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The remaining shows have been canceled, and a statement from Chappelle’s rep says “ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds.”

“Chappelle has safely conducted socially distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter,” the statement reads. “Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team. His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus.”

The comedian’s representative said Chappelle is currently quarantined after the positive test, but he has not yet experienced any symptoms.

Two of Chappelle’s show were set to feature Joe Rogan, with whom Chappelle was pictured earlier this week. The two were also with Elon Musk and Grimes.