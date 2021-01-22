By Taiwo Okanlawon

Osun State Government has warned people conducting themselves and their businesses in manners that contravene the new set of COVID-19 management guidelines in the state.

According to Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, the new guidelines released on Wednesday are with immediate effect.

She wrote; “Citizens are informed that every condition in the guideline, including the conditions for the conduct of business, for events, religious activities and the curfew, are with immediate effect.

“The government wishes to reiterate that mechanisms are in place for strict enforcement of these guidelines. Citizens are hereby warned to adhere to these non-pharmaceutical safety protocols aimed at protecting them against the virus. Let us cooperate with the government to keep our state safe.”