Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, Vice-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi has said the Nasarawa State Government has supported the state university with N7 million to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mohammed explained that the fund was meant to purchase Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and other consumables to contain the spread of COVID-19 as students resumed.

He made this known when the state House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology visited the school to assess the institution’s level of preparedness over school resumption.

The vice-chancellor said that the institution has purchased thermometers, hand washing facilities and face masks, among others, in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

“We have instructed that no face mask no entry into the school environment as we have taken the measure in order to curtail the spread of the pandemic.

“I want to commend you for being up and doing in improving on the standard of education in the state.

“You are active and committed to the development of the education sector in the state.

“Government has fumigated all of our faculties and our health staff have been trained on COVID-19 prevention.

“The state government has supported us with N7 million to purchase Personal Protection Equipment (PPE),” he said.

Mohammed also said the state Chairman on COVID-19 and Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, has approved the establishment of isolation and testing centres in the institution.

The vice-chancellor assured of the management’s readiness to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols by students, staff and other visitors.

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee, Mr Daniel Ogazi, said that they were in the institution to assess its level of preparedness on re-opening of the institution amidst the second wave of coronavirus.

Ogazi, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, said that the Speaker, Mr Balarabe Abdullahi, has tasked the committee to visit schools in order to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“It is in view of that the committee cut short its recess to visit schools in order to assess the level of preparedness on schools re-opening,” he said.

Ogazi commended the management of the institution for providing the required non-pharmaceutical materials at the entry of the school, hostels and classes as well as offices and called for its sustenance.

The chairman assured of the committee’s continued commitment to support the institution to succeed.

The committee alongside management of the institution inspected lecture halls, board rooms and hostels, among other facilities, to assess the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols.