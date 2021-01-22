Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has asked the new Commissioner of Police in Oyo, CP Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest and treat those igniting ethnic tension in the state as criminals.

Makinde said this on Friday when Onadeko paid him a courtesy visit at the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Secretariat, Ibadan.

He spoke against rising tension in the state by the ultimatum given by self-acclaimed leader of Yoruba freedom agitators, Sunday Igboho, to people of Fulani ethnic stock to vacate the Ibarapa area of the State.

Makinde said that attempt to fuel security tension under any guise that would threaten the corporate vision of Nigeria would not be tolerated by his administration.

He said that his government was not against any ethic group, but was determined to flushing out criminal elements anywhere in the state.

He stressed that the Hausa/Fulani ethnic group residing in the state was not his government’s target, but hoodlums, bandits, irrespective of their tribes and religion.

“For people stoking ethnic tension, they are criminals and once you get them they should be arrested and treated like common criminals.”

“For this administration, the major pillar for us is security because we know that all the good things we want to do economically won’t be possible in an atmosphere of chaos and insecurity.

“So, when people say things that are not lawful and within the spirit of Nigeria’s constitution, it is not acceptable here.

“And they cannot hide under being people protecting Yoruba interest to perpetrate chaos in the state,” he said in a veiled reference to the quit order on the Fulani issued by Igboho.

Makinde reiterated that security remained one of the pillars of his administration, noting that all the good policies of his administration could not be actualised in an atmosphere of chaos and insecurity.

He promised to give maximum support to the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to ensure safety of lives, property and economic prosperity of the state.

Makinde called for more synergy between the police and the Western Nigeria Security Network, code-named Amotekun.

He noted that those who demonised Amotekun were the ones issuing ultimatum to certain ethnic nationalities to vacate the state.

The governor welcomed the new police boss and assured the CP of his support in tackling insecurity in the state.

“We won’t make the job difficult. We will be sincere, open and support you,” he added.

In her remark, Onadeko, pledged to make lives and property of residents of the state safe and secure saying that visibility policing had started in earnest.

She assured the governor that men and officers of the command would display high level of professionalism and that corruption would be shunned, with the view to achieving common goal.

“I’m here to formally tell you that I have assumed duty, we promise to make the lives and property of the people of Oyo State safe and secure.

“Since I came in, we have started with our visibility policing. When I came in, I noticed that there were no policemen on the road, maybe it was still the aftermath of the EndSARS issue, but we have been able to draft them back.

“We have asked them to occupy their space because it is their constitutional duty. We have to nip crime to hit the barest minimum in Oyo state.

“We are going to be professional about our work, shun corruption, synergise and work with other sister agencies.

“We are all working toward one particular goal, that is, to make sure that Oyo State is safe and secure,” the CP said.

Onadeko further pleaded with the governor to assist the command with operational vehicles.(NAN)