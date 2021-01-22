Emmanuel Itoro Thomas, a 23-year-old student has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by a state High-Court in Uyo for being a cultist.

Emmanuel, a student of Community Secondary School, Mbaise, in Imo State was found guilty of belonging to an anti-social society, ‘Red Skin Secret Cult Confraternity’.

Justice Okon, who delivered the judgment said that “by the provision of Section 1 sub-section 2 of the Cultism, Offensive Weapons and Violent Behaviour Prohibition Law 2004 of Akwa Ibom State, any person who is a member of a cult whether or not, he is in possession of an offensive weapon, is guilty of an offense and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for seven years without an option of fine.

“It is a trite law that where a confessional statement of an accused is tendered in evidence without any objection, the statement will be deemed to have been made voluntarily and its content will be deemed to be true with no amount of subsequent argument against it, vitiating its admissibility.”

Previously, Thomas confessed to joining the secret cult in 2019 because of the challenges his mother had with her landlady.

He confessed he was initiated on February 29, 2019, in Ematan Street off Eka Street in Uyo, the state capital by a man known as General, who is now at large.