By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Rampaging COVID-19 has killed 196 Nigerians in the last 21 days, figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, have shown.

This is between January 1 and 21, 2021.

The virus has become more deadlier this month as it has killed more people than any other month since the pandemic broke out in February 2020.

Of the 1,485 total deaths from COVID-19 nationwide, the month of January 2021 accounts for 13.2 percent of the national mortality rate.

In the last 21 days, an average of nine persons were killed by coronavirus in Nigeria, with more still expected to die in the last 10 days of this month.

The highest single day death rate was recorded on January 14, 2021 when the virus killed 23 people. This has been the highest single day deaths reported in the country since the pandemic broke out last year.

This also represents 11.7 percent of the deaths posted in the last 21 days of January.

However, total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria now stand at 116,655, with 93,646 recoveries recorded so far as at January 21, 2021.