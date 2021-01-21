By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo has died after succumbing to Covid-19, the government announced.

Information, publicity and broadcasting services acting minister Jenfan Muswere said: “I can confirm that minister SB Moyo has died.”

Sibusiso Moyo is the third government minister to die of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in March.

President Emerson Mnangagwa’s spokesman George Charamba said in a statement described Sibusiso Moyo as a friend and a “true hero”.

Moyo, a career soldier, gained international prominence in 2017 when he announced the military takeover that ousted long-serving President Robert Mugabe from power.

Zimbabwe like every country has recorded a second wave in COVID-19 cases. The country has recorded 28,675 cases and 825 deaths since the virus was detected in the country last March.