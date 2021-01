Shola Ogudu, the mother of Wizkid’s firstborn Boluwatife, has found love again.

The mother of one took to Twitter to show off her fiance, Razzie.

Shola shared their loved up photos with the caption;

If Happiness, Love, Peace, and Joy were HUMANS SMILE JESUS LOVES YOU

Razzie is a fitness consultant.

However, It is not clear when the two started dating as this is the first time the mother of one will be sharing photos of her man.

