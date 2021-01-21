By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka says he is happy that Joe Biden has assumed the president of the United State, saying Donald Trump was a monster and racist President.

Soyinka, in an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday said he felt honoured to be associated with the democratic forces of the United States for correcting the unbelievable error that they committed four years ago in electing Trump president.

He said he considered himself back in American community from which he dissociated himself four years ago.

Soyinka stated that he was glad to be back, but that he would not be renewing his green card which he tore four years ago.

“I am very glad to be back but I am not renewing my green card, it is not necessary. I go in and out as a visiting alien and that is good enough for me,” he said.

The Nobel laureate lamented that the complacency that brought Trump into power in 2016 was very painful.

According to him, he said to himself if the Americans were so careless as to let “this racist, this monster, this xenophobic aberrant, this disrespect of the female gender, this serial bankrupt, this man who called your own society a shithole country, if you are so careless as to let him become the next President, I am moving out.”

He said mob attack on the Capitol few weeks ago instigated by Trump was an eye-opener, saying he was happy it occurred, but regretted the loss of lives.

“In a way it was rather heart-warming for the Americans themselves to feel that what they have been fighting for is not really given in their society and they had to confront it in a brutal unbelievable way and they came out of it in flying colours,” he added.