Media personality and businesswoman, Toke Makinwa appears to have found love again.

“The baby girl for life” took to her Instagram to show off her handsome London- based boyfriend, simply known as Tuoyo.

They are both currently in Chelsea London spending quality time together.

Until today, Toke Makinwa has been teasing her followers with photos of his hand and leg but never a full photo of him or one of them together.

Toke first shared photos of Tuoyo’s hand in November 2020 when they took a vacation to Turkey.

Toke Makinwa was formerly married to Maje Ayida.

She separated from Ayida in 2015 after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend.

On 5 October 2017, Makinwa’s marriage to Ayida was dissolved by a Lagos High Court on the grounds that Ayida committed adultery.

However, Toke’s new man, Tuoyo, is said to be an Itsekiri fitness expert and businessman.

Tuoyo is also London- based Nigerian.

See more pictures of Tuoyo below: