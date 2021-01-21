By Jennifer Okundia

Studio Brat boss, multiple award winning singer-songwriter Simisola Ogunleye, known on stage as Simi, is shooting the video of one of her songs.

Fans are anticipating which song the musician is filming a visual for, as she is yet to reveal. She dropped her Restless EP II in 2020.

The EP houses songs like “No longer beneficial, There for you, City lights, Triggered, Bites the dust, and Undeserving”

“guess the video?

tip: it’s a SimiArmy favorite

I honestly want all the people saying rubbish to block me back” Simi said.

The mum of one, married to fellow singer Adekunle Gold, recently celebrated their 2nd anniversary and she penned the words.

“2 years.

Well, 2 years on government paper and 7 years since I gree for you, you lucky man. Through a pregnancy. With a baby we’re both unashamedly obsessed with. Through a pandemic. And it’s still you. I’ve never had to wonder if you’re in my corner. You’re still the best man I know. You should have been your own best man (don’t leave me).

One of my favorite things about you is that you’re a really, really good person. I like you a lot. I’m so proud to know you and be your wife. I pray that God continues to be the foundation of our marriage and home.

I love you Kunle Kosoko. Now, forever and one extra day, and then another, and then another, and then another, ati bębę lo…

Happy Anniversary Baby 🎉

PS: My wedding was totally the best wedding party I’ve ever been in my life. Lol.”