By Abankula

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero said he has contracted the COVID-19 and is now isolating.

In a tweet Thursday, the Argentine said:

“After a close contact, I’ve been self-isolating and the latest test I took was positive for COVID 19.

“I had some symptoms and I’m following doctor’s orders for recovery. Take care, everyone!”

Because of injury, Aguero has endured a stop-start campaign for Pep Guardiola’s side this season.

He has made just nine appearances.

He missed wins over Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in the last week because he was self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case.