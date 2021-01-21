By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian film actress, director, and movie producer Iyabo Ojo, took to her timeline to release photos from her latest shoot.

Ojo rocked a red detailed top flowing at the back, with a black skirt and a pair of red shoes to complete her outfit.

The mum of two has scripted and featured in several Nigerian films. Her first role was in 1998’s Satanic, an English-language film.

In 2002, she made her Yoruba-language debut with Baba Darijinwon. She wrote the caption “Child of Grace” on her photos.

Ojo recently called out women who dm her on social media, asking her how to leave their abusive relationships, and how she copes with being a single mother of two.

Iyabo in a long video, stated that she is tired of getting these kinds of messages from adults who made a decision to be in the kind of relationships they are in.

She disclosed that such women should use their brain. Also advising mothers, she urged them to stop pampering their sons, as they would later grow up to maltreat women.