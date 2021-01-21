By Taiwo Okanlawon

Portuguese footballer and Serie A club Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo has now become the top goalscorer in football history with 15 goals in 14 games.

Ronaldo’s goal against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday night, saw him surpass Josef Bican for the most goals scored for country and club.

The 35-year-old’s tally now stands at 760.

The former Man U star believes he can play for “many, many more years”; Ronaldo says winning the 2022 World Cup with Portugal would be a “dream”.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently moved past Brazil legend Pele (757), while Romario is fourth (743) and his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi makes up the top five (719).

Of his 760 official goals, 450 came during his nine-year spell at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo scored 118 times for Manchester United, 102 for his country Portugal, 85 for current club Juve and five at Sporting Lisbon.

His most prolific scoring year came in 2013 when he found the back of the net 69 times.

Ronaldo scored 488 with his right foot, 139 on his left, 131 with his head and two via other body parts.