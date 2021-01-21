Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday has described as painful, the death of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Public Infrastructure and Transportation, Architect Adebowale Kizito Balogun.

The governor did not state the cause of death, amid speculation that it could be COVID-19 related.

Oyo lost three persons to the virus on Wednesday, with its death toll now 71.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Governor Makinde condoled with the Balogun family, civil servants in the Ministry and the entire state workforce.

He described him as a man who dedicated his life and times to the development of the state.

According to Makinde, losing Architect Balogun to the cold hands of death a few days after the loss of the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Engr. Simiyu James Adepoju, has left a huge vacuum in the state’s infrastructure reformation drive.

“The news of the death of our hardworking Permanent Secretary in charge of the Ministry of Works, Arch. Balogun, has dampened our morale. It is one death too many.

“Arch. Balogun’s exit at this time is painful and shocking, because he left the stage at a period that his wealth of experience is mostly needed.

“Only a few days ago, we lost the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Engr. Adepoju to the cold hands of death and we thought that the experience and expertise of individuals like Arch. Balogun would continue to be available in the ongoing massive efforts to reduce the infrastructure deficit of the state.

“But we cannot query the Almighty who allowed his departure at this time.

“Architect Balogun is a hardworking Permanent Secretary, who is ever ready to contribute his quota to the development of the state and the success of the administration in the Public Works and Infrastructure sector.

“We can only condole with his family, friends and colleagues in the Oyo State Civil Service, and pray to God to grant us all the fortitude to bear this loss.

“We equally pray for an end to sudden deaths in the state.

“May God grant Arch. Balogun Aljanah Firdaus.”