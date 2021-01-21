By Jennifer Okundia

Television presenter, show host and Nollywood actress Nancy Isime wrote a message on her Instagram stories, advising women.

Isime stated that women should leave the mentality of men buying everything for them in 2020, and learn to buy luxury items for themselves.

Nancy who began a career as an actress in the TV series Echoes in 2011, has been having the time of her life, vacationing in a beach resort.

She is known for presenting gossip show The Squeeze, technology show What’s Hot and backstage segments of MTN Project Fame season 7.

Born in Edo State, Nigeria, the media personality studied for a course in Social Work for two years at the University of Lagos.