Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has mourned the passage of Chief Festus Marinho, the first Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Kyari in a condolence message to Marinho’s family described him as “the Father of Oil & Gas Industry in Nigeria”.

He hailed the pioneering roles Marinho played in crafting the institutional framework, infrastructural development and international best practices being used in the Corporation till date.

According to Kyari, “His role in refinery and pipeline construction and human capacity development are all testimonies of his contribution to national development.”

The GMD said Marinho’s visionary leadership provided the foundation for what has come to be known as “Nigerian content”, adding that his achievements would be a beacon and inspiration for many future generations of staff and leaders.

He added that the deceased was a rare gem “and we will surely miss his wisdom and wealth of experience”.

Marinho died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the age of 87.