By Jennifer Okundia

It’s a win win situation for brand influencer, business woman, actor and reality television star Rebecca “Nengi” Hampson.

Nengi 22, is a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who loves learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself.

The Bayelsa State native studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt and is a proud Capricorn. She proclaims: “If you want the job done right, give it to a Capricorn. I give 110% of my energy and enthusiasm into everything I do.”

She secured a brand ambassadorial deal with periwinkleresidences, and disclosed the good news on her timeline with a visual and the message:

“NengiXPeriwinkle

“There is nothing more important than a good, safe, and secure home.”

I’m happy to announce my partnership with @periwinkleresidences as their new brand ambassador!🥳

Looking forward to an exciting journey with my @PeriwinkleLife1 family.🤝

#NengiXPeriwinkle”