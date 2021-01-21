The Nelson Mandela Foundation has commenced an investigation on its own senior managers over allegations of graft.

The foundation had received an anonymous complaint from staff members accused Chief Executive Officer, Sello Hatang, and Chief Operations Officer, Limpho Monyamane, of graft.

Nelson Mandela Foundation which seeks to promote the legacy of the world statesman who died in 2013, said the allegations include procurement impropriety and the misuse of the foundation’s credit cards.

According to the Foundation chairman Njabulo Ndebele, the investigation was initiated in December, and it took the allegations seriously and was committed to ensuring a fair and proper outcome.

The foundation said it was committed to transparency and the outcome of the investigation would be made public once a report had been considered by the board.

The foundation was established in 1999 when Mandela stepped down as the President of South Africa.

It seeks to contribute to making a just society by mobilising his legacy, providing public access to information on his life and times, and to convene dialogue on critical social issues.