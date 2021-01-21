The Chargé d’affaires of the Libyan embassy in Cairo, Tarek Mesbah al-Hawaij, on Wednesday met with officials of the Egyptian ministry of foreign affairs to consolidate relations between the two countries.

The meeting is a follow-up to an earlier one held between the foreign affairs ministries of the two countries during a visit made to Tripoli late December by members of the Egyptian national committee on Libya.

In a statement, the Libyan ministry of foreign affairs of the Government of National Accord said the meeting was held to “push forward and consolidate the Libyan-Egyptian relations and to open them to larger horizons”.

The meeting was attended by the deputies of the Egyptian minister of foreign affairs for protocol affairs, ambassador Nabil al-Habachi, and minister of consular affairs and Egyptians living abroad, Ambassador Amr Abbas, representatives of the Libyan affairs department at the Egyptian ministry of foreign affairs, and a certain number of officials of the Libyan embassy in Cairo.

Ambassador al-Habachi underlined “the strong historic relations between the two countries and their whole independence, and the need to work to strengthen and consolidate those relations for the interests of the two countries”.

The Egyptian diplomat added that the meeting, the third between the Libyan embassy in Cairo and the Egyptian ministry of foreign affairs, agreed “to continue holding such meetings to deal with and resolve all pending issues between the two countries”.

On 27 December, a high-level Egyptian diplomatic and security delegation arrived in Tripoli, the first visit of an official Egyptian delegation in six years.

The visit aims to “work for the restoration of the normal diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two countries in several domains”.

PANA/NAN