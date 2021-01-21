Tolulope Akande-Sadipe K, the member of the House of Representatives from Oluyole Federal Constituency nearly succumbed to COVID-19 complications. But she is thankful to God for surviving the ordeal.

She said she contracted the disease in early December, when she tested and confirmed it was the virus.

She had been in isolation since until Wednesday when she made her first public appearance at Oyo Central Senatorial District Meeting.

“I feel great, I thank God for Life and my recovery and I am happy to be here today at this, Oyo Central Senatorial District meeting, being my first home outing since the battle with the deadly virus”, she told pressmen.

She expressed gratitude to family members, political allies, and colleagues at the House of Representatives, who stood by her in prayer during the ordeal.

“Covid is real. During the experience, each passing day was a gift. With God first, proper medication and management, I overcame”.

The House of Representatives Chairman on Diaspora Affairs explained that though she was very careful before the ordeal, her experience has taught her a lesson that truly COVID-19 should not be handled with levity especially amid the family unit and members of the same household.

Akande-Sadipe has now turned an advocate of the COVID-19 protocol, as she said:

“I would advise members of my constituency and Nigerians to observe social distancing religiously and wear face masks appropriately until further notice. This is not the time for socializing.

“When that ordinary fever or cough is prolonged, or when that respiratory discomfort is accompanied by joint aches, loss of smell or taste, irritation, body pains, and palpitations, isolate test and seek medical attention.

‘Covid-19 is deceptive, don’t self-medicate when you feel like you have malaria. Seek medical attention urgently”.

On Wednesday, before heading to the Oyo Central Senatorial District meeting, reunited with her Ward Chairmen, Women Leaders, Youth Leaders and several followers.

The House of Representatives member, from Oluyole Federal Constituency, also reeled out a long list of appreciations.

“I thank Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, the State Party Chairman, Chief Akin Oke, the Vice-Chairman, Hon. Lekan Adeyemo, Alh. Lamolo, State Organizing Secretary, Mrs. Mabel Williams, State Woman Leader, Comrade Waidi Akinleye, APC Oluyole Party Chairman, Oluyole leaders, Pa. Abidogun, Alh. Muibi Ogunrin, Pa. Osuolale Alamu, Hon. Oyeniyi Oyeniran Akande, Baba Garuba, Hon. Abbas Alesinloye, Hon. James Adeleke, Hon. Oyewale Samuel, Alhaja Ashake Adebiyi, Oluyole LG Woman Leader, Alh. Mufu Ladoja Oluyole LG Youth Leader, Ward Chairmen and Women Leaders, Team Tolu, Task CRV, Community and Religious Leaders, and all the good people of Oluyole for their prayers and well wishes”.

Akande-Sadipe promised members of her constituency continued good representation and enhanced projects that will put Oluyole Federal constituency on the front burner of developmental initiatives.