By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Tuesday was a day of reckoning for a 29-year-old internet fraudster, Ademola Adebukola alias “Holy Ghost,” in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He had his date with justice when a court convicted him on charges of ‘cheating and attempt to cheat.’

He was dragged before Justice Adenike Akinpelu by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The learned Judge ignored the self acclaimed spiritual status of the accused and sentenced him to six months imprisonment on each of the counts after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The sentences are to run concurrently from September 14, 2020. The court also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s iPhone 5 and Dell Laptop, being the instrumentalities used to perpetrate the crime, to the Federal Government.

The charges read:

“That you, Ademola Adebukola, sometime in 2018, at Ilorin, within the Judicial Division of the Kwara State High Court while acting as Blackmore G. Scott a.k.a Holy Ghost with email address holyghost643@gmail.com did attempt to cheat one Sherri Reed by fraudulently inducing her to deliver the sum of $3,500 (Three Thousand, Five Hundred United States Dollars) to you under the guise of being in a romantic relationship with her and in need of money to clear goods at the Seaport and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code”

“That you, Ademola Adebukola, sometime in July 2020, at Ilorin, within the Judicial Division of the Kwara State High Court while acting as David Frenchman with email address msccruiseworld@gmail.com did attempt to cheat by personation, when you presented yourself to one Wanda Smith of wsmith1166@yahoo.com as being a Caucasian Male in romantic relationship with her, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 95 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same Penal Code. “