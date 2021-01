By Jennifer Okundia

Popular Nigerian gospel singer-songwriter, recording and performing artist Ada Ogochukwu Ehi, known by her stage name Ada Ehi, has a new music video dubbed “Congratulations.”

“Congratulations” is off her latest album “Born Of God“. She featured reggae gospel artist Buchi Atuonwu, popularly known as Buchi, in the song.

The video was shot by Leyonne.