By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has met with all five Emirs in the state over the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor alongside the traditional rulers discussed how the second wave would be handled in the state as Ganduje asked for support from the Emirs.

Ganduje reminded the Emirs of their closeness to the grassroots stating that they are needed to battle the virus in communities.

“Indeed COVID-19 is back and we have to also be back to fight it relentlessly. It is said that, if the going is tough only tough ones keep standing. We shall be tougher at all times, till when we put a halt to it, he said.

“We are starting this stakeholders meeting with you because you are closer to the people at the grassroots.”

He then urged them to return to their emirates and mobilize their subjects against the pandemic.

“You go and work closely with your District Heads, Village Heads, Ward Heads, Ulamas, and other community leaders, to see that we deal decisively with this second wave. All hands must be on deck, he said.

After Ganduje’s meeting with Emirs, the governor is to meet with Islamic scholars and Imams of Friday Mosques, then local government Chairmen. Others include members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), members of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Riders Association.

Other groups to be contacted by the governor, including Heads of Major Markets in Kano, those of Sabon Gari, Kwari, Singer, Wapa, ‘Yan Lemo, Dawanau, Rimi, Kurmi, ‘Yan Kaba, Kofar Wambai, ‘Yan Katako, Mayanka and Sharada markets.

Dons of tertiary institutions in the state and head of non-academic staffs are also to meet with the governor alongside the Nigerian Union of Teachers and selected schools headmasters.

Proprietors of private schools and proprietors of private hospitals, with non-governmental organizations, Nigeria Union of Journalists, and supermarket operators would all be part of the meetings to be held in series.

Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, who is also the chairman of Kano State Council of Emirs assured the governor, the total and unreserved commitment and unflinching support of all the Emirs and their subjects, in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic