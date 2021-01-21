President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Muhammadu Gambo Jimeta, a one-time Inspector General of Police.

Gambo Jimeta died Thursday evening. He was 83 years old.

He was born in Jimeta on 15 April 1937 and served as IGP between 1986 and 1990, when he was succeeded by Aliyu Attah.

Conveying the condolences of his family and that of the government and people of Nigeria, the President described the late crack police detective as “a man of great courage, intellect and a true Nigerian Statesman.”

“Today, Nigeria lost a great son. He lived for the nation and served with all his strength,” Buhari said.

“May Allah bless his soul and give fortitude to the bereaved family, the government and people of Adamawa State to bear this irreparable loss,” President Buhari prayed.