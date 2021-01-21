Zeenat, the wife of the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has tested positive for COVID-19.

EL-Zakzaky’s son, Mohammed confirmed the development in a statement he personally signed and made available to reporters.

The statement said: “six days ago after a routine visit to the Kaduna State prison by my parent’s doctors, my mother complained of fatigue, fever, and a complete loss of the ability to smell. The doctors decided to carry out a number of standard tests in order to understand what the problem was. Among the tests that were carried out was a test for Covid-19.

“This was a routine procedure and it is important to understand that she has been denied treatment for acute medical conditions including severe arthritis of the knee for years now.

“The Covid-19 test came back positive. I imagined that due to the diligent way in which the prison management had been conducting and managing the facility, a Covid-19 outbreak would be extremely unlikely. Because we have been doing our own due diligence and taking all possible measures at all times, we imagined that they were safe from the clear and present danger of Covid-19. To the best of my knowledge, the prison authorities have also been doing the same.”

Ibrahim EL-Zakzaky and his wife are standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of public peace, among other charges.

The Kaduna State government has kept them in the state correctional facility ever since the duo returned from a failed medical trip in India.