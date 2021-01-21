Bolu Okupe, the son of former presidential aide Doyin Okupe, has confirmed that he is gay.

Bolu made the bold declaration on his Instagram handle @boluokupe.

In the picture posted, he was captured holding the rainbow flag, bare-chested, and rainbow shorts.

He captions it “Yes I’m gay AF” which means that in fact, he is very gay.

See post below;

Bolu is a video creator, YouTuber, LGBTQ activist, and fitness enthusiast.

He currently resides in France where the law allows him to experiment with his sexuality.

He graduated in 2015 from the University of Manchester, UK.

Bolu is also a holder of a Masters of Science in International Management from NEOMA Business School, France.

Doyin Okupe, a physician and politician, was the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was a Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan.