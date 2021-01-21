By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award-winning Nigerian record producer Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy has signed a new artiste.

The Mavin Records pioneer who has signed recording artistes like Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Dija, Crayon, DNA and Johnny Drille broke the good news on his Instagram page.

Disclosing how he found the latest female signee known as Ayra, Don Jazzy said she is an all-around superstar who he has been working with for over a year.

He also revealed that her debut EP will drop by midnight.

“Last year I met the most incredible 18-year-old girl, her name is @AyraStarr. Through her lyrics guided by her soulful voice, I am able to see the world from a teenager’s point of view. Ayra is not just an amazing artist, she is an all-round superstar. It’s been a fantastic experience working behind the scene for over a year and we at Mavin Global are super proud to present to the world today #AyraStarr. Pls follow and join me to welcome to MAVIN @ayrastarr #MavinActivated

Follow @ayrastarr

She sounds sooo heavenly. Listen to the covers on her page before her first official EP drops at 12 midnight. #MavinActivated” he wrote.

Ayra also wrote:

I am very honored to be part of the Mavin family and excited to go on this journey. Thank you to everyone who has been in my corner from day one. Let’s GO!

Welcoming him into Mavin, Johnny Drille and Dr. Sid wrote:

Johnnydrille

Welcome to the family Ayra! Excited for all the amazing things ahead of you. #Mavin 🧡

Dr Sid: Super excited to welcome you to the fam 🔥🔥🔥🔥