By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian disc jockey, record producer, songwriter, label executive, and media personality Oluseye Desmond Sodamola, professionally known as DJ Spinall, comes through with a new track.

The song dubbed ‘Sere’ comes after his highly anticipated album “GRACE,” featuring Fireboy DML. It is the first single off the project to get a video.

‘Sere’ video was shot by Dalia Dias at locations in Lagos, Nigeria.