By Abankula

Cristiano Ronaldo has written himself into football history, by becoming Wednesday night as the all-time top goalscorer in the world.

Ronaldo scored his 760th goal, in the Juventus clash against Napoli in the Italian Super Cup.

The goal the Portugal captain above the Austrian-Czech striker Josef Bican, who had 759 goals.

Bican scored the 759 goals between 1931 and 1955.

Ronaldo’s goal not only secured the momentous landmark, but also helped Juventus clinch the trophy in a 2-0 win.

He found the back of the net in the 64th minute against Gennaro Gattuso’s men.

The goal came after a corner was swung over and Napoli fluffed their lines – leaving Ronaldo with the perfect opportunity to thump into the net left-footed.

Ronaldo’s rival Lionel Messi has 715 career goals for club and country.

TOP 10 GOALSCORERS OF ALL TIME

Cristiano Ronaldo – 760

Josef Bican – 759

Pele – 757

Lionel Messi – 742

Romario – 734

Gerd Muller – 720

Ferenc Puskas – 706

Eusebio – 615

Ferenc Deak – 558

Arthur Friedenreich – 554