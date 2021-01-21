As part of the effort to tackle the further spread of COVID-19, the Epe Local Government Council has concluded plans to embark on enlightenment campaigns on the deadly disease and at the same time enforce compliance with safety protocols.

The Chairman, Epe Local Council, Mr Adedoyin Adesanya, on Thursday in Epe said that his officials would visit markets, banks, schools and hotels to enlighten the public on adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

He said the campaigns had become necessary as a way of supporting the state and federal governments in the fight against the further spread of the virus.

He said that the periodic public campaign would commence soon and anybody found violating the safety rules would be made to face the consequences.

“Some people are thinking that COVID-19 pandemic is not real because they have not contracted it.

“The pandemic is real and we need to take every precautionary measure to fight it.

“Anybody that thinks it is not real should have a rethink and learn from those who had lost their lives to this deadly pandemic.

“It is a simple rule but disobedience may claim several lives. We should learn how to be law-abiding,“ Adesanya said.