Dubai has suspended live entertainment permits for hotels and restaurants amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, according to an official circular issued by Dubai Tourism.

“The Department observed, through field inspection, an increase in number violations during entertainment activities in hotels and restaurants.

“Accordingly, the Department directs all concerned in hotel establishments and restaurants to temporarily hold entertainment activities as of Thursday, January 21, 2021 until further notice,” the notice addressed to hotel and restaurant owners and managers read.

Authorities have also issued more than 200 violations and shut down 20 businesses for “non-compliance with guidelines,” according to the Dubai Media Office.

The situation will be reassessed by health authorities and changes will be announced accordingly.

Dubai health authorities earlier issued a notice to suspend non-essential surgery for one month but could extend the suspension for a longer period.

The daily number of infections in the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai, crossed the 3,000 threshold on January 12 and has continued to climb, hitting 3,506 on Wednesday.

Source: Alarabiya