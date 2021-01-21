By Henry Oladele

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. – Gen. Tukur Buratai has said the military is achieving great success in prosecution of the war against insurgency in North East Nigeria.

Buratai spoke when he inaugurated a multipurpose hall built in memory of late Col. Godfery Nebo in recognition of his selfless service to the corps by the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps(NAOC) in Lagos on Thursday inaugurated

Buratai, however, thanked all officers and soldiers for their tireless contributions in the fight against insurgency in the North East.

Buratai who was represented by Lt.-Gen. Lamidi Adeosun, said: “It is worthy to also state that the counter insurgency operation in the North East (NE) of Nigeria is achieving great success.

“As you are aware, we are consolidating on the gains of several years of intensive fight against insurgency and other security challenges confronting the nation.

“As we continue to address your various challenges, I want you to keep faith with us and remain loyal and grateful to the Federal Government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“Also be grateful to all well-meaning Nigerians for their unflinching commitment to bringing peace to our nation and for supporting the Nigerian Army, ” he said.

The COAS said, “I therefore charge you to remain steadfast and continue to discharge your duties professionally.

“As you are all aware, the world is facing a global crisis caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Countries all over the world have been forced to shut down due to the rapid spread of the virus.

“Our dear country, Nigeria, is not left out of this global scourge. Some of the routine activities of the Nigerian Army have been put on hold in order to curtail the spread of the virus.

“I urge you all to stay safe and follow the safety measures emplaced by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the NCDC to curtail the spread of the virus, ” he said.

On the hall, he said he was delighted to inaugurate the Nebo Hall, adding that it was a great day not only for formations and units within Lagos but for the entire Nigerian Army.

Earlier, the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Maj.-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade, in his welcome address, said the inauguration reflected Buratai’s desire to enhancie capacity in the army.

“This is through improved logistics support by giving priority to all issues relating to material and personnel.

“The NAOC has been a major beneficiary of this drive as the COAS has initiated and completed the Lt.- Gen. TY Buratai Headquarters Complex, the Maj. – Gen. R. O Yusuf Transit Accommodation, 81 BOD Offices with personnel accommodation in Epe Barracks and many more, ” he said.

He, therefore, appreciated the COAS for restoring pride, dignity and sense of belonging, adding that the project had reinvigorated the corps’ efficiency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late colonel retired voluntarily into a life of philanthropy and community service in September 1990 before his demise on May 11, 2006