Agency Report

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will scrap eight ministries and 41 ministerial positions in his new cabinet, said a release on Thursday.

The president will reduce the number of ministries to 26, down from the previous 38, and appoint 85 ministers instead of 126 during his first term, said the release signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication at the presidency.

The ministries to be scrapped include the Ministries of Aviation, Business Development, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Inner City and Zongo Development, Regional Reorganization, and Special Development Initiatives, all special-purpose ministries Akufo-Addo created during his first term, said the release.

“The president is realigning these special-purpose ministries because they have all achieved the purposes for which they were created,” added the release.

The president is expected to submit a list of 46 appointees in his first batch of ministerial appointments to parliament for vetting and approval.