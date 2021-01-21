By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress and singer Bisola Aiyeola turned 35 today.

Bisola, the 2017 first runner up of the Big Brother Naija show, however, shared breath taking photos to mark her big day.

She rocked a red dress and a cream one, to celebrate her day. Her caption read:

A Star ❤️❤️❤️

21-01-21

35

What i love about this picture, is my Beautifully Toned Arm 😍😍😍😍.

More to come at dawn fam.

Read some comments here:

julietibrahim

❤️❤️ happy birthday dear

hildadokubo

Happy birthday @iambisola greater grace sweetie❤️

deyemitheactor

Hmm…

thedorathybachor

Clear road🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 they will not hear word today

efemoney

Happy Birthday Queen B 👑 more life more energy!

ms_dsf

Ouuuu Happyy Birthdayyy beautiful 😍❤️

femisoro

Happy Birthday Bisola!!! 😘❤️

blossomchukwujekwu

Happy BIRTHDAY #ShineOn💥💙