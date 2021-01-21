A US-based Nigerian family from Ibadan, Oyo state has been invited to the White House by new US President Joe Biden.

The family got the invitation direct from Biden himself in a phone call to the 12 year-old daughter, Josephine.

In a video that has gone viral, Biden appreciated the family for its support as he spoke about how the US is a nation of immigrants like the family members are.

The phone call became a video call as Biden’s wife Dr Jill joined in the conversation.

The family was excited all through the call, with the young girl saying it was a dream come true for her speaking with the US President.

The family prayed for Biden’s success.

When Biden invited them, the father was so happy as he said: “President Biden, please make it real, we’d love to come.” To that, Joe Biden said: “I am serious. We don’t say anything we don’t mean…”