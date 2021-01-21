By Jennifer Okundia

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and sports enthusiast, Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu, also known as Ozo, has bagged a new deal.

The 27-year-old Reality TV star has been made a brand ambassador for a real estate platform known as periwinkleresidences.

A consultant and entrepreneur from Imo State, one of Ozo’s greatest achievements is working with a UEFA Federation in Europe. It is no surprise that when he is not busy consulting or managing his urban clothing line, you’ll find him analyzing sports and watching documentaries and TV shows.

Announcing the good news, Ozo said:

“#OzoXPeriwinkle

“There is nothing more important than a good, safe, and secure home.”

I’m happy to announce my partnership with @periwinkleresidences as their new brand ambassador!🥳

Looking forward to an exciting journey with my @periwinkleresidences family.🤝

#OzoXPeriwinkle”