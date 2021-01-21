By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has sent a congratulatory and goodwill message to the new President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

Atiku in his congratulatory message urged Joe Biden to strengthen US-Nigeria relationship.

The Presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also listed several challenges facing Nigeria asking that President Joe Biden intervenes.

“As I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, I urge them and their administration to strengthen US-Nigeria ties and help our beloved nation’s war on terror by providing every type of support required to win our war against the insurgency we face and that threatens the peace of our sub-region, Atiku’s letter read.

“I also look forward to the removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens, in keeping with the good relations that has existed between our two nations, beginning with the July 27, 1961 state visit of our first Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, to President John F Kennedy, and continuing over the decades since then.

Atiku in conclusion congratulated the new president and prayed that Joe Biden’s tenure is beneficial.

