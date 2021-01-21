By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Another victim of the tanker explosion that happened in Kuto, Abeokuta, capital of Ogun State has died at the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta.

The death of the victim was confirmed in a statement by the FMC Abeokuta spokesman, Segun Orisajo.

Orisajo confirmed that the deceased was presented with 96 percent flame burn injury and placed on intravenous fluid resuscitation in accordance with the established protocols for the management of burns.

However, he said the patient was scheduled for dialysis owing to his difficulty passing urine. He died on Thursday before dialysis could be carried out on him.

The FMC Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu, expressed regrets over the death and sympathized with the family of the victim over the incident.

The CMD also confirmed that two other victims admitted alongside the deceased were in stable condition and responding to treatment.