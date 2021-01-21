Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, inspected two on-going infrastructure projects in Oyo town – the Akesan Market and the Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road, where he expressed satisfaction with the quality of the works being done by the contractors.

The governor and his team took time to inspect the completed phase one of the Akesan Market, while he also led some government officials to inspect the on-going rehabilitation of the 5.25 kilometres Gedu-Oroki-Sabo-Asipa Road.

While speaking shortly after inspecting the two projects, the governor told newsmen that the quality of the works done showed that there is a new approach to execution of public projects in the state, adding that residents of the town were, indeed, excited.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the first phase of the market which consists of two buildings with 556 lock-up shops, an Administrative Block, a security office, a clinic, 12 units of toilets, has been completed.

It also stated that the perimeter fencing and a good road network have been completed.

The statement further quoted Governor Makinde as saying that he was happy that his government could add to the joy of the people through the projects.

It will be recalled that the reconstruction of the ancient Akesan market commenced few months after the tragic fire outbreak that razed the entire market last year

However, Makinde gave the go-ahead for the commencement of the second phase of the Akesan Market project, noting that the second phase would be commissioned by the second year of the administration.

He said: “Today, I am giving the go-ahead for Phase 2 [of the Akesan Market Project] to start in earnest. The developer mentioned that we can attain completion for both phases within another three or three and a half months.

“So, we have given them the go-ahead and we are confident that, by our second year in office, this place will be fully commissioned, with market men and women carrying out their activities.”

Governor Makinde, who commended the contractor of the two projects for the quality of the work done on the road and the market, said: “The quality is good. It is validating that there is indeed a new approach to public project in Oyo State because you can see the quality. And our people are quite excited and I am also happy that we have the opportunity to, at least, add to the joy of the people.”

Speaking on the road project in particular, Makinde said that more engineering works will need to be done on some of the collapsing bridges, stating that the design that was seen has to be modified.

Earlier, the caretaker chairman, Oyo East Local Government, Hon. Saheed Arowosaye appreciated Governor Makinde for inspecting the road and the phase one of the Akesan Market.

Arowosaye said: “We welcome you for the inspection of the phase one of the ultra-modern Akesan Market. We are glad to receive you here today and we are happy that you have done something like this for us.

“Five months ago, you gave us the authority to embark on this project and we are happy that the first phase is completed. The two buildings have 556 lock-up shops.

“For the security of the lives of our mothers and their general well-being while in the market, we have an Administrative Block, a clinic, and 12 units of toilets here. We also have perimeter fencing and a good road network.”

The inspection had in attendance the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun; the Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; Head of Service, Mrs. Ololade Agboola and the chairman, Oyo State Advisory Committee, Senator Hosea Agboola.

Others were the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun; Commissioner for Energy and Minerals Resources, Barr. ‘Seun Ashamu and the Special Adviser to the governor on Strategy and Political Matters, Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye, among others.