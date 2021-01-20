Outgoing President of US, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania have arrived Florida after they left the White House over an hour ago.

The plane conveying Trump and Melania arrived

He had a short farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews earlier this morning. In brief, unscripted remarks, he promised to “always fight” and wished the incoming Biden administration “great luck.”

“You are amazing people. This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your President,” Trump said to a crowd of his family and staff.

The president would be in Florida when President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn in at noon, at which point he will no longer be president.

He left the White House for the last time as President on Wednesday morning.

He left a note for incoming president, Joe Biden.

His reign as president had been very controversial. He did not accept defeat after he lost to Biden far back in November.