Golf star Tiger Woods has had another back operation to remove a pressurized disc fragment and will skip at least two events.

The 15-times major winner’s fifth back operation was brought on following discomfort he sustained during the PNC Championship in December.

The statement published on his social media channels read: “Tiger has recently undergone a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching his nerve after experiencing discomfort following the PNC Championship. His doctors and their team have determined it to be successful and expect him to make a full recovery.”

Woods finished seventh at the PNC Championship, where he competed alongside his 11-year-old son Charlie. He last underwent surgery on his back – a spinal fusion operation – in 2017. Following the surgery, Woods went on to win three times on the PGA Tour, including the 2019 Masters.

But his participation in this year’s major at Augusta is in some doubt with the tournament taking place from 8 April.